Podziemski recalls Steph predicting epic two-game 2024 Olympics run

Superstar Warriors guard Steph Curry couldn’t miss for Team USA to close out the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Even the 10-time NBA All-Star’s predictions during the international tournament were spot on -- just ask his Golden State teammate Brandin Podziemski.

In talking to 95.7 The Game’s "Willard and Dibs" Thursday, the 21-year-old explained how Curry foreshadowed his dominance in Team USA’s semifinal and gold-medal games during a conversation with Podziemski in Paris.

"It was at the time when Steph was struggling and not making as much, so we were just kind of talking about it and what his thoughts were," Podziemski said. "He told me and my friends actually, crazy, that he's going to go off in the next two games. And that was against Serbia and France. He told us and he did it." (h/t ClutchPoints)

Curry averaged just 7.2 points in the Americans’ first four Olympic games.

However, once the Curry Family arrived in Paris and the lights were brighter, the four-time NBA champion was dialed in like he told Podziemski he would be.

Curry dominated the USA’s semifinal against Serbia with 36 points, eight rebounds and two assists. He shot 12 of 19 from the field and 9 for 14 from the 3-point line.

Then, in America’s gold-medal win over France, Curry dropped 24 points, five assists and one rebound. All his points came from his 8-for-13 shooting from the perimeter; including the legendary “golden dagger.”

Curry didn’t lie about how he would end his first and likely only Olympics in the message to Podziemksi.

The 15-year Golden State veteran not only brought home gold -- America’s fifth in a row -- but ended the tournament as Team USA’s leading scorer.

Talk about foreshadowing.

