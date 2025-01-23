Why Shaq wants Warriors to trade for Butler ahead of NBA deadline

It's no secret that the 21-21 Warriors likely need to make a big move ahead of the NBA trade deadline in order to be competitive during the 2024-25 season.

Given Jimmy Butler's very public ongoing dispute with the Miami Heat -- which continued to crumble Wednesday with his reported second team suspension -- the six-time NBA All-Star frequently has been linked to Golden State as a possible destination.

Earlier this week, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal explained why he'd like to see Butler team up with Steph Curry by the Bay.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“I would like [Butler] go to Golden State,” O'Neal told cohost Adam Lefkoe on "The Big Podcast with Shaq" (h/t ClutchPoints). “Because when he was in Miami, he used to drive me crazy, get all the way to the lane and kick it out for a three. I'm like, bro, lay the [damn] ball up. So, that'll work in Golden State with all of the shooters they've got.”

However, reports have cautioned the likelihood of a Butler-to-Golden State deal, and NBC Sports Bay Area's Warriors insider Monte Poole doesn't see it happening, either.

But that hasn't prevented any speculation about what that possible marriage could look like at Chase Center -- including from The Big Aristotle himself.

It's certainly an interesting concept, as adding a five-time NBA All-Defensive Team member would bolster an already strong Warriors defense. Perhaps more importantly, Butler would fill a major need as a dangerous scorer -- particularly in the clutch.

But the on-court fit isn't the controversial aspect of the trade suggestion. Not only could the steep acquisition price scare off Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy, but Butler's erratic personality might cause some issues in a locker room that already contains the ever-unpredictable Draymond Green.

With two weeks remaining until the trade deadline, Golden State doesn't have very long to make a decision on Butler -- or any other possible moves.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast