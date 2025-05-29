How SGA can achieve rare Steph feat with OKC NBA Finals win

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his Oklahoma City Thunder are on a historic run to the 2025 NBA Finals.

After leading the Thunder to the NBA's best 2024-25 regular-season record behind his proficient play, Gilgeous-Alexander was awarded the NBA Most Valuable Player award.

And by sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, knocking out Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in seven games and then dominating Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games to earn a trip to the 2025 NBA Finals, Gilgeous-Alexander now has an opportunity to achieve a rare milestone last completed by none other than Warriors superstar Steph Curry.

If Gilgeous-Alexander and his guys can defeat either the Indiana Pacers or the New York Knicks on the biggest stage in basketball, the 26-year-old guard would become the first player to win NBA MVP and the Finals in the same season in 10 years.

Curry and the Warriors dynasty won their first championship during that 2014-15 season, when he averaged 23.8 points on 48.7-percent shooting from the field and 44.3 percent from distance, with 4.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 2.0 steals in 32.7 minutes through 80 regular-season games.

The Warriors guard won his first of two NBA MVPs that year, and his second in the following season.

Gilgeous-Alexander has put on a show through 16 playoff games with the Thunder, averaging 29.8 points on an efficient 47.1 percent shooting, with 5.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 36.5 minutes.

And now, he's four wins away from being in the same company as the greatest shooter of all time.

