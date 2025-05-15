All Steph Curry could do was watch from the bench as the Warriors' 2024-25 NBA season ended with a thud.

The Warriors couldn't extend their season, losing 121-110 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday night at Target Center.

Brandin Podziemski led the way with 28, while Jonathan Kuminga scored 26 points off the bench and Jimmy Butler added 17. Draymond Green finished with 10 points, six rebounds and six assists in the loss.

All five Timberwolves starters scored in double figures, led by Julius Randle's 29 and Anthony Edwards' 22.

A once-promising NBA playoff run came crashing down when Curry sustained a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in the Warriors' Game 1 win over the Timberwolves, and Golden State never recovered.

Green, Butler and Kuminga tried to hold down the fort without Curry, but their best efforts weren't enough.

Kuminga was the breakout star for the Warriors, scoring at least 18 points in each of the four games without Curry.

But the Timberwolves won all four games Curry missed, including Games 3 and 4 at Chase Center, before closing out the series at home.

While the Timberwolves advance to their second consecutive Western Conference finals, the Warriors head into an important offseason.

Butler, the Warriors' massive NBA trade deadline acquisition, fit in well with Curry, Green and Co. But now, general manager Mike Dunleavy must figure out which pieces fit with the aging superstars.

Dunleavy also has to decide if Kuminga, a soon-to-be restricted free agent, still fits with the Warriors, or if it's best for the sides to move in different directions.

The Warriors had championship aspirations after acquiring Butler from the Miami Heat, and they closed the regular season on a 23-8 run after the six-time NBA All-Star joined the lineup on Feb. 8.

Golden State made a late push for a top-six seed but lost the regular-season finale to the Los Angeles Clippers, meaning it had to get out of the Western Conference play-in tournament to make the playoffs.

The Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies to secure the No. 7 seed and a showdown with the No. 2-seeded Houston Rockets.

Golden State built a 3-1 series lead but lost Games 5 and 6, setting up a winner-take-all Game 7 in Houston. Buddy Hield was the unlikely hero, scoring 33 points to lift the Warriors to a thrilling win.

The Warriors carried that momentum over into Game 1 against the Timberwolves, stealing the series opener at Target Center even as Curry exited in the first half.

But without Curry, the Warriors didn't have enough offensive firepower to keep up with the hungry Timberwolves.

A helpless Curry sat on the bench in disbelief that a golden opportunity to get to the Western Conference finals slipped away, all because of the first hamstring injury of his 16-year NBA career.

Curry, Green and coach Steve Kerr might have one last chance next season to win a fifth NBA title during this dynastic run.

The process to get back to the NBA mountaintop begins now.

