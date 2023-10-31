Rookie Jackson-Davis reveals biggest lesson learned from Warriors vets

The Warriors' 130-102 blowout win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at Smoothie King Arena served as a coming-out party for rookie big man Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Jackson-Davis recorded 13 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks in 20 minutes of action, providing the Warriors with a much-needed spark off the bench at the center position.

Following Golden State's win, the rookie joined "Warriors Postgame Live" and shared the most important lesson he has learned so far during his time in the NBA.

"Just always being ready," Jackson-Davis said. "Those guys instill a lot of confidence in me, and they expect me to go out and perform when your name is called. I found out I was playing kind of this morning, and so you've always got to be ready."

With Golden State on the second night of a back-to-back, the Warriors were without Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga, leaving the door open for a player like Jackson-Davis to make the most of their opportunity on such short notice.

The rookie center made a significant impact on the glass, pulling down a game-high seven offensive rebounds.

Jackson-Davis also established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the paint on the defensive end, recording a game-high four blocks.

After being selected with the No. 57 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, Jackson-Davis flashed the immense potential to be a key rotation piece for Golden State, which could prove invaluable for a team needing reliable minutes from a young big man as the season progresses.

