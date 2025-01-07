Report: Zion not on Warriors' radar ahead of trade deadline

It does not appear the Warriors have much interest in one of the biggest names that could be available on the NBA trade market.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, who reportedly could be moved before the league's Feb. 6 trade deadline, is not on the Warriors' radar, Andscape's Marc J. Spears reported Tuesday in an appearance on KNBR 680's "Murph & Markus."

"I also did hear that Zion's not on the [Warriors] radar," Spears told Brian Murphy and Markus Boucher. "Which, I know others might feel differently, but probably a good thing. Because with Zion, you just don't know what you're going to get and when he's going to be healthy, and his [salary cap] number's rather high as well. I just think the Warriors in the end will get someone in a very creative way. They actually have to."

Williamson was selected by New Orleans with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and has shown flashes of superstar potential, but has battled numerous injuries throughout his six-year pro career and currently is dealing with a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since Nov. 6.

Throughout his career, Williamson has averaged 24.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game on 58.7-percent shooting from the field while being named to two NBA All-Star Games.

When healthy and available, Williamson widely is regarded as one of the most dominant and overpowering players in the NBA today.

However, the 24-year-old has struggled to stay healthy, playing just 60-plus games twice in six seasons.

That, plus his $36.7-million salary cap hit for the 2024-25 season, likely are big reasons why the Warriors might not have much interest in a move for Williamson.

