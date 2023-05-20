Report: Myers won't take another NBA job if he departs Dubs

The Warriors might not have to compete against general manager Bob Myers' next team if he indeed does decide to leave the organization this summer.

Myers' contract is set to expire on June 30 and currently, there is no indication whether or not he will return next season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday, citing sources, that Myers is "torn" about the decision and plans to make up his mind in the next few weeks.

The San Francisco Chronicle's C.J. Holmes reported Friday, citing league sources, that the Warriors' contract offer to Myers is, if accepted, expected to make him the highest-paid GM in the league. However, if Myers does not return to the Warriors next season, NBA insider Marc Stein reported Saturday in his latest Substack column that Myers will not take another job in the league.

"Bob Myers will receive a handsome new contract from the Warriors if he elects to stay with the only team he has known since leaving the player representation business in April 2011," Stein wrote. "Myers might walk away anyway, but the best current read is that this is not going to be about money. There is a strong expectation in Golden State that Myers, if he ultimately elects to depart from his post as president of basketball operations, will not work in the league next season.

"He's simply too close to all the Warriors' pillars -- Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr -- to rush off and take another job. Especially so when all four of them have made it clear they want him to stay. All the latest indications suggest that, if Myers chooses to leave, it will be because he needs a break and wants to spend more time with his family before tackling his next challenge."

Stein also reported that Myers has received interest from the Washington Wizards for their open general manager position.

"Of course, while in Chicago, I was told that Washington had indeed registered some measure of formal interest in Myers to see if he has any interest in taking over the Wizards' front office," Stein adds. "As it stands, New Orleans' [GM] Trajan Langdon (as I reported first here on May 5) and the LA Clippers' [GM] Mike Winger are still the only known contenders under consideration for the Washington job."

Myers has a very close relationship with the entirety of the Warriors' dynastic trio and is beloved throughout the organization. If he were to leave, it makes sense why it would be so difficult for him to immediately move on and start building relationships with players and coaches in a new organization.

However, the Warriors hope that Myers ultimately remains with the organization as they look to further extend their championship window.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast