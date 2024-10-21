Report: Kuminga, Warriors won't agree to extension before deadline

The Warriors will not work out a new deal with one of their two 2021 first-round draft picks.

Fourth-year forward Jonathan Kuminga will not come to an agreement with Golden State on an extension before Monday's rookie contract deadline, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported Monday, citing sources.

Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors will not come to an extension agreement before today's deadline, per sources. He will enter his fourth season with a still unsettled future, but will be in the starting lineup on Wednesday night in Portland.



— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 21, 2024

Monday was the last day for players selected in the 2021 NBA Draft to sign a multi-year extension before becoming restricted free agents next offseason.

Golden State came to an agreement on a three-year, $39 million deal with former No. 14 pick Moses Moody on Sunday, locking down one of their young pieces long-term.

Kuminga, however, begins the 2024-25 season without a new deal.

