Report: Kuminga, Warriors will explore sign-and-trade scenarios

There is a possibility that Jonathan Kuminga has played his final game with the Warriors.

Selected No. 7 overall by Golden State in the 2021 NBA Draft, the first of the Warriors' two lottery picks that year, along with guard Moses Moody (No. 14 overall), Kuminga's tenure with Golden State has been anything but smooth.

And as his fourth NBA season comes to a close with the Warriors' 121-110 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday at Target Center, it appears increasingly likely the 22-year-old could play elsewhere next season.

Kuminga, who reportedly is expected to have his $7.9 million qualifying offer extended by the Warriors this offseason, making him a restricted free agent in July, will explore sign-and-trade scenarios with Golden State, The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson reported Thursday, citing league sources.

"Both sides are expected to explore sign-and-trade scenarios, those sources said, which would open up the market and theoretically give Kuminga the contract and fresh start he’d desire while bringing the Warriors back rotation players of immediate value," Slater and Thompson wrote. "The Warriors’ decision-makers believe they need more positional size across the board — center and otherwise."

However, Slater and Thompson also reported, citing league sources, that a reunion between Kuminga and the Warriors still is on the table.

The Athletic spoke with Warriors CEO Joe Lacob immediately after Golden State's season-ending loss on Wednesday, and the long-time Kuminga proponent reaffirmed his support for the young forward.

“I was listening to the guys behind me tonight give running commentary — T-Wolves fans,” Lacob told The Athletic. “(Kuminga)’s the guy they talked about all night long. He’s the only guy that could really guard (Anthony Edwards) out there. Did a pretty damn good job. He had a tough situation with the DNPs from the last series, and to bounce back from that, I give him a lot of credit. I’m a big fan of his.”

Will Lacob's advocacy play a role in Golden State potentially signing Kuminga to a lucrative long-term contract this summer, or will the Warriors leverage his value to land players who are better fits for coach Steve Kerr's rotations?

We will find out in the coming months.

