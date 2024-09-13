Report: Warriors have interest in Butler ahead of 2025 free agency

The Warriors continue to survey the very top of the NBA trade market.

After missing out on acquiring Paul George and Lauri Markkanen in offseason trades, Golden State still might look to add another star player to pair with Steph Curry at some point during the 2024-25 NBA season.

While nothing appears imminent, the Warriors previously have expressed interest in acquiring Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported on a recent episode of "The TK Show" with Tim Kawakami.

“You need the wheels to fall off somewhere,” Amick told Kawakami about which star player the Warriors could pursue. “Not free agency-wise, talking trade-wise. A couple guys who come to mind, Jimmy Butler is going to be a free agent next summer. Didn’t get an extension done. The Warriors, as you know, have interest there and I think probably made a couple calls during the summer. That name comes to mind.”

The 34-year-old Butler averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5 assists per game in 60 games with the Heat last season.

Butler is under contract with Miami for $48.79 million this upcoming season and can test free agency this summer by declining his $52 million option for the 2025-26 season.

The Warriors, barring a roster shakeup, likely won't be able to sign Butler in free agency next summer due to salary cap complications but could trade for the six-time All-Star at some point during the season or, similarly to George, through a sign-and-trade with Miami next offseason.

If Miami's season goes south, might the Warriors make a run at Jimmy Buckets?

