Report: Former Warriors No. 2 pick Wiseman suffered torn Achilles

By Taylor Wirth

Warriors coach Steve Kerr speaks to reporters after Golden State’s 139-104 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night at Moda Center.
The 2024-25 NBA season came to an immediate end for one former Warriors first-round picks on opening night.

Indiana Pacers center James Wiseman, whom Golden State selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, suffered a torn left Achilles in Indiana's 115-109 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Thursday, citing league sources.

After he was selected with the second overall pick four years ago, Wiseman played one season (39 games) with Golden State during the 2020-21 campaign before missing the entire 2021-22 season due to a meniscus tear.

The Warriors then traded Wiseman to Detroit midway through the 2022-23 season, where he played 24 games (22 starts) and averaged 12.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game on 53.1-percent shooting from the field in 25.2 minutes per game.

In his first full season in Detroit, Wiseman averaged 7.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game in 63 games (six starts) last season for the Pistons.

Wiseman signed a two-year contract with the Pacers this offseason as a backup to Myles Turner.

