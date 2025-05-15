Report: Warriors unlikely to pursue Giannis trade after playoff exit

Even in the wake of their 2025 NBA playoffs exit, it does not appear the Warriors are preparing to make an Earth-shattering move this offseason.

Particularly for the biggest name that could be available on the trade market this summer: Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Hours after Golden State's 121-110 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday at Target Center, The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson reported, citing league sources, that the Warriors currently are not expected to be major players in the potential market for Antetokounmpo, if he were to become available.

"There are no early indications that the Warriors will be at the front of the line of the yet-to-materialize Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, league sources said," Slater and Thompson wrote. "As they enter the summer, team sources said, the internal plan and conversation is about how to best reform the role players around the [Steph] Curry and [Jimmy] Butler duo, not chase another star."

Of course, this is the NBA, and as we have learned time and time again, it's that you never truly can rule out anything.

As Slater and Thompson alluded to, the Giannis sweepstakes have yet to materialize, as the two-time NBA MVP reportedly is "open-minded" to playing elsewhere next season, but has not requested a trade, nor have the Bucks indicated any desire to move him.

If Antetokounmpo were to become available this summer, there is no doubt the Warriors, at the very least, would have some level of interest in acquiring the nine-time All-Star, who reportedly has been Golden State CEO Joe Lacob's "dream target" over the years.

However, even if "Greek Freak" does hit the trade market, it does not appear the Warriors are a likely landing spot.

For now ...

