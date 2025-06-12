Report: Warriors a ‘team to monitor' for Portis in free agency

The Warriors likely will look to add size this NBA offseason, and there's one name that could be a fit.

NBA insider Jake Fischer believes Milwaukee Bucks veteran forward Bobby Portis, who declined his $3.8 million player option and will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, could be a Golden State target this summer.

“Team executives expect Portis to have numerous potential landing spots in the midlevel market as well, although Milwaukee would like to bring back the 30-year-old forward, sources say," Fischer wrote in his latest column. "Golden State has always been a team to monitor for Portis, who has a notable fan in head coach Steve Kerr from their shared days during the 2023 FIBA World Cup competition with USA Basketball.”

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

The 30-year-old Portis, who won a championship with the Bucks in 2021, missed a portion of the 2024-25 season due to a suspension for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy. However, in 49 games (seven starts), he averaged 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game on 46.6-percent shooting from the field and 36.5 percent from 3-point range.

Golden State, for years, has been a team that many believed needs to add size, and Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy indicated in his end-of-season press conference that he would like to do so this offseason.

“That's always, I know, around here the buzz word is ‘size.’” Dunleavy said on May 22. “I'd love to have an ability to play bigger with Draymond [Green] and Jimmy [Butler III] in the frontcourt, and we can always go to our ace in the hole with Draymond at center, which we did basically from February 8 on.”

Might Portis be the answer?

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast