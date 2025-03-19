Post wildly out-performing Steph's early NBA career 3-point pace

Warriors rookie Quinten Post is outpacing the greatest shooter in NBA history from beyond the arc. Yes, you read that correctly.

Golden State's 7-foot center, as the San Francisco Chronicle's Ron Kroichick pointed out on X after the Warriors' 104-93 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday at Chase Center, has made more 3-pointers (53) through his first 31 NBA games this season than Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame-bound teammate Steph Curry (40) did through his first 31 career games 15 years ago.

Of course, context is important, and as Kroichick alludes to, the game of basketball has changed dramatically since Curry's rookie 2009-10 NBA season. In large part, due to his impact.

However, Post's success from the 3-point line still is eye-opening. In 31 games this season, the Warriors' rookie big man is shooting 41.4 percent from beyond the arc, the best clip on the team.

While Post has emerged as a reliable stretch big for the Warriors this season, the rookie still is developing at the NBA level. After a pair of turnovers in Tuesday night's game, Post was pulled and went back to the Warriors bench, where he was seen chatting with Curry, who did not play against the Bucks due to rest.

"I don't think [the conversation] was about the turnovers, more defensively when they're trying to get me in the action, trying to pick on me," Post told reporters postgame "Steph said 'I've been dealing with this for 16 years, so you've just got to keep your head cool, do the best of your ability and whatever you do on the floor do it with some type of aggression and things will usually end up right."

Although the two sharpshooters play different positions on the court and have wildly different physical attributes, there still is plenty the 24-year-old can learn from Curry.

And so far it appears he's doing just that.

