Warriors rookie Post signs standard NBA contract after breakout

Quinten Post's hard work has paid off.

Post, who had been on a two-way contract, officially signed a standard NBA deal with the Warriors on Friday, the team announced.

Post's agency, Priority Sports, several hours earlier congratulated their client on his new contract.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Congrats to Quinten Post on getting his contract converted to a standard NBA deal! 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/t3jeRLHcuF — Priority Sports (@PrioritySports) February 7, 2025

The 24-year-old rookie has emerged as a key rotational player for the Warriors over the last month and entered the starting lineup on Jan. 29.

Since Jan. 20, Post is averaging 8.4 points and 4.3 rebounds in 17.1 minutes in 10 games. During that span, he's shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from 3-point range.

Post's new contract is a two-year deal, ESPN's Shams Charania reported, citing agents George Roussakis and Mark Bartelstein.

The Golden State Warriors are converting two-way 7-footer Quinten Post to a two-year standard NBA contract, George Roussakis and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports told ESPN. Post has emerged as a rotation C for Warriors, averaging 8.4 points and 4.3 rebounds over last 10 games. pic.twitter.com/6nXuP6wVjs — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2025

Per the GSWCBA X account, Post will earn $445,571 for the rest of the 2024-25 season and earn $1.955 million next season.

Post will be a restricted free agent at the end of the contract.

The Warriors will convert Quinten Post's Two-Way into a ROS deal at the minimum salary (likely 2 years) today to get back up to the roster minimum of 12 standard contracts.



2024/25: $445,571

2025/26: $1,955,378

2026: RFA — GSWCBA (@gswcba) February 6, 2025

After trading away Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and Lindy Waters III in the four-team deal that brought Jimmy Butler to the Bay Area, the Warriors still have work to do to fill out their roster.

As expected, Quinten Post’s two-way contact has been converted to a standard NBA deal



Warriors still have three open roster spots, and now one two-way contract open https://t.co/2zzsjb3YTP — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) February 7, 2025

Selected with the No. 52 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Post's ability to stretch the floor appealed to the Warriors, and after spending a few months with the G League Santa Cruz Warriors, the native of the Netherlands is getting a chance to help Golden State make an NBA playoff push.

Post is benefitting from playing next to NBA All-Star forward Draymond Green, and coach Steve Kerr recently praised the Boston College product's growth.

Post is proof that even second-round draft picks can force their way onto NBA rosters.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast