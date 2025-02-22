Post's dad at Warriors vs. Kings for first-ever NBA game

The Warriors' game against the Kings at Golden 1 Center on Friday was extra special for rookie center Quinten Post.

For the first time since Post became an NBA player, his dad was in attendance to watch his first-ever NBA game.

And Post, a native of the Netherlands, put on a show for his dad in the first half, scoring nine points on 3 of 4 from 3-point range while finishing a plus-12 in seven minutes off the bench.

"My dad is in the building today," Post told Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike on NBC Sports Bay Area. "He's watching his first NBA game ever, watching me play for the first time ever in the NBA live, so that definitely helps. Great to be back after the All-Star Game and feels good."

Quinten Post's dad is in Sacramento to watch his son play in the NBA for the first time 😍



Post, playing in his 18th career NBA game, has burst onto the scene since the middle of January.

Since joining the rotation on Jan. 20, Post is averaging 8.6 points on 48.4 percent shooting from the field and 40.7 percent from 3-point range.

The Warriors rewarded Post before the All-Star break by signing him to a standard two-year NBA contract.

Post has become a crucial part of the Warriors lineup, and in front of his dad, he showed exactly why.

