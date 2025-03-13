NBA Power Rankings: Where Warriors, Kings sit with month left in season

One month to go.

The NBA regular season turns its final corner Thursday, with 10 teams simply playing out their 30-day sentences before scattering to the tropics, while eight teams line up for the second heat, aka, the Play-In Tournament.

The other 12 squads will have the luxury of catching their breath before settling into the starting blocks for the third and final heat – the NBA playoffs – knowing only one will have a parade in June.

Core rosters are set, and the standings are starting to clarify tiers even though seeding is and will remain cloudy down the stretch.

That brings us to the NBA Power Rankings that we doubt will look dramatically different on April 13:

30. Utah Jazz (15-51)

They’re not here because Washington or Charlotte are better, but because team architect Danny Ainge is a master at manipulating a season focused on the next four.

29. Washington Wizards (13-51)

It’s nice to see Jordan Poole climbing back toward his potential. Adding veterans Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart has provided a teaspoon of credibility. Hey, only 105 days until the NBA draft.

28. Charlotte Hornets (16-49)

Two winning seasons since dumping the Bobcats in 2014. Franchise player LaMelo Ball has a 96-129 career record, per statmuse.com. Charles Lee is a good coach who took the only job offered.

27. Brooklyn Nets (22-43)

They’re pesty, and once first-year coach Jordi Fernandez has the benefit of a few wise roster tweaks this summer, they’ll be dangerous. Not now. Not yet.

26. New Orleans Pelicans (18-48)

A franchise with historical injury problems is tied to the fortunes of a player (Zion Williamson) with a body built to challenge an orthopedic savant. Shed a tear for coach Willie Green.

25. San Antonio Spurs (27-37)

No Victor Wembanyama, no Gregg Popovich and De’Aaron Fox finds himself back at the NBA kid’s table, where he spent the first five seasons of his career. Is it safe to assume the table is bigger in Texas than it was in California?

24. Philadelphia 76ers (22-43)

Sad that Tyrese Maxey is having back trouble, sadder that Joel Embiid’s future is so cloudy. Does Paul George feel at least some negotiator’s remorse? The sinking Sixers are blessed to be obscured by Super Bowl champion “Iggles.”

23. Toronto Raptors (23-43)

They were even with Philly until beating the Sixers on Wednesday despite an injury report that ran 10 – TEN – deep. Whether the front office was pleased with that is another matter.

22. Dallas Mavericks (33-34)

Centers ailing, Luka Dončić is moved for Anthony Davis, who got hurt in his debut, and 24 days later Kyrie Irving is injured and done for the season. Klay Thompson could not have imagined an avalanche in Dallas would ruin their season.

21. Orlando Magic (30-36)

They’re 9-21 since Jalen Suggs went out for the season on Jan. 3. They were six games over .500 (21-15) before he left. He’s not their best player, but his importance is validated.

20. Portland Trail Blazers (28-38)

Chauncey Billups preached defense when he became coach in 2021. Not until the second half of Year 4, with his seat getting hot, was his roster capable and receptive to the message.

19. Phoenix Suns (30-36)

If winter in Phoenix were anything like it is in, say, Milwaukee, depression would descend on the locker room like an emotional vise. Instead, despair is soothed by 80-degree days.

18. Chicago Bulls (27-38)

A three-game win streak, their longest of the season, has them lining up a berth in the Play-In Tournament. Yes, the bottom half of the Eastern Conference is a laughable matter.

17. Miami Heat (29-36)

Coach Erik Spoelstra is one of the best in the business, but his team misses what they once had. Miami is 4-12 since Jimmy Butler III took his coffee and candles and headed to Cali.

16. Sacramento Kings (33-31)

A horrible look, getting blown out at home by the wounded Knicks. But they are 1-4 against winning teams over the past five weeks, so a reckoning is due. Does the beam have a dimmer switch?

15. Atlanta Hawks (32-34)

We see y’all, winning four straight and acting as if you want some playoff action. Not happening. But there is weird symmetry in Trae Young scoring 35 points on 35-percent shooting, with zero triples but 21-of-21 shooting from the line.

14. Los Angeles Clippers (36-30)

James Harden is playing as if he wants out of the Play-In Tournament box. Who knew it mattered so much. Interim coach Brian Shaw is holding down the fort until Ty Lue (has missed three games back pain) can make it back.

13. Detroit Pistons (37-29)

Cade Cunningham, looking like SGA East, is leading them out of the wilderness. And J.B. Bickerstaff is joining the short list of coaches to turn around a team one season after being fired by another.

12. Houston Rockets (41-25)

Just when it seems they’re tumbling, losing 11 of 16 games, we remember that Ime Udoka is the coach. He doesn’t do soft. Won’t tolerate it. They’ve won four in a row and the upcoming schedule is shredded cheese.

11. New York Knicks (42-23)

Coach Tom Thibodeau continues to scoff at those saying he overtaxes his starters. But he does, even though he lost his best player (Jalen Brunson) to an ugly ankle sprain unrelated to minutes. It’s going to be a slog until he returns.

10. Indiana Pacers (36-28)

After an uneven start, with puzzling lapses, Tyrese Haliburton is healthy, has found his 3-ball and is reviving the offense. They’re 20-10 since the calendar flipped to 2025.

9. Milwaukee Bucks (36-28)

That dreadful 4-9 start is behind them, but something remains amiss. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lilard make them scary, but the offense is wildly inconsistent. And pardon us for our lack of faith in Doc Rivers.

8. Minnesota Timberwolves (38-29)

After lurking in the forest for three months, they’re now prowling about with ferocity. They’re 16-8 since Jan. 20, riding a season-best six-game win streak sliding into one of the league’s tamest remaining schedules.

7. Golden State Warriors (37-28)

The addition of Butler improves the roster and overall morale to such degree Steph Curry and Co. jumped the tracks and making noise. What was a stationary caboose is now a convoy bearing down on the league.

6. Memphis Grizzlies (42-24)

Do they miss Jaren Jackson Jr.? No doubt. Yet this belligerent, immature bunch keep doing things that reveal one of the league’s most prodigious collective backbones. Will they again be their own worst enemy?

5. Los Angeles Lakers (40-23)

Wonder if J.J. Redick would have lit into his squad as he did if LeBron James were active. Hmm. The next week or so will reveal how far Dončić can take them without his 40-year-old sidekick.

4. Denver Nuggets (42-24)

Nikola Jokić goes out and in 50 percent of the games shows the world why he ought to be the MVP. In the other 50 percent, Denver’s thin roster shows the world why he should be MVP.

3. Boston Celtics (47-19)

I’ll leave it to the avid citizens of Celtics Nation to continue the silly debate over Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but their favorite team is feeling the weight of the crown and the challenges of repeating.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder (54-12)

With Jalen Williams out with a hip injury, they go into TD Garden and smoke the defending champion Celtics. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stays slaying, but snagging the No. 1 seed won’t be enough to tilt the MVP vote.

1. Cleveland Cavaliers (55-10)

Prime-quality ingredients assembled by architect Koby Altman have been given to Kenny Atkinson, who has spun them on course to post the best record in franchise history. Bravo!

