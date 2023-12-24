Podziemski shares inspiring message amid roller-coaster NBA journey

Brandon Podziemski's journey to rising NBA stardom hasn't been without its twists and turns.

The 20-year-old guard is starting on a Warriors team with the dynastic trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green still on the roster. Something that is unbecoming for a rookie in Golden State's system.

Podziemski was selected with the No. 19 pick in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft and while it was clear he had upside, the selection initially was met with some skepticism and it remained to be seen what kind of role, if any, he would have this season.

The Santa Clara University product shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday highlighting the roller-coaster journey that led him to a featured role with the Warriors.

2 years ago at this time I had 17 DNP and only played garbage time, 1 year ago at this time I wasn’t on any draft boards, 5 months ago all I heard was that I was bust. Started the year out of the rotation and now I’m starting for the best franchise in the NBA! #ificandoityoucan2 — Brandin Podziemski (@brandinpodziem2) December 25, 2023

Podziemski began the 2023-24 NBA season on the bench, unable to crack coach Steve Kerr's rotation. However, he provided an immediate spark whenever he did see the floor and it became clear the Warriors had to carve out a consistent role for the hard-nosed rookie.

In 23 games (six starts) this season, Podziemsk is averaging 8.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game on 45.9 percent shooting from the field and 38.6 percent from 3-point range.

Podziemski replaced a struggling Andrew Wiggins in the starting lineup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 14 and has impressed ever since.

Both Podziemski and fellow rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis have provided a youthful boost to an aging Warriors team that has been searching for the right influx of youth for several years. And if it wasn't for those hardships over the years, Podziemski might not have the same edge that helped him earn an important role on a championship-caliber team.

