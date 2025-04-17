Warriors winning on margins essential to Rockets series, playoff run

SAN FRANCISCO – Few sights in the NBA alarm a defender as much as Ja Morant with the ball and the shot-clock turned off. He’s a blow-by threat. He can dribble and feint you onto your rump. He can pull up and drop a soft midrange jumper.

Crouching between the league’s most electrifying player and the basket, Moses Moody cycled though those options and never flinched. Morant did, dribbling to nowhere and flinging a feeble shot that Moody easily swatted away at the halftime buzzer.

“He moves real slick and quick, and he’s also aggressive,” Moody told NBC Sports Bay Area. “He attacks with his feet, but you can pick up on tendencies. When he’s sizing you up like that, he's not going to do just any move and just try to go around you. So, if he does a big fake to the right, I'm sure it's coming back. So, I'll just sit there and wait for it. And I got a hand on it.”

It was one play, but Moody’s squelching of Morant was among an assortment of quietly significant plays that helped the Warriors ground out a 121-116 play-in tournament victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night at Chase Center.

Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler III, who combined for 75 points against the Grizzlies, are prolific scorers built to generate offense in the playoffs. Check their resumés. Count on them to carry that load.

What lurks beneath Curry and Butler, though, will have no less of an impact on Golden State’s postseason aspirations. Their supporting cast will need to contribute on both ends not only by measurable statistics but, perhaps more importantly, also by the kind of not-on-the-stat-sheet moments that buttressed the winning effort Tuesday night.

Moody’s block allowed the Warriors to go into intermission with momentum and a 12-point lead – and it prevented the kind of late-quarter surge the Grizzlies mounted when closing the first quarter on a 7-0 run.

The play typified the work of the Warriors who don’t typically produce big numbers, whether it’s Draymond Green, Gary Payton II, Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Moody, or anyone else not named Butler or Curry.

“Every player who's in there, whether they're in for one minute or 40, they can all contribute,” coach Steve Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area. “And that's the beauty of this level basketball. That’s why I believe we can do something special.”

The stat sheet correctly lists Green with six rebounds, but there is no mention of Green, conceding his 10-inch height deficit, tapping at least five rebounds from the grasp of 7-foot-4 Memphis center Zach Edey and into the hands of teammates.

The stat sheet correctly lists Buddy Hield with two points on 1-of-4 shooting, including 0 of 3 from deep, and one assist – a low-impact night – but can’t capture the magnitude of the first-quarter assist. Scurrying toward the rim in transition, Hield bypassed a contested layup and zipped an impeccable 25-foot pass to Quentin Post, who from the top of the arc splashed a walk-in 3-pointer, the first of his three triples in a six-minute span.

Such creativity rarely is associated with Hield, whose signature is shooting. He’s such a streaky shooter that he will have to do more to stay on the floor.

“I thought at first that he’d probably want me to pass it back to him,” Post, laughing, told NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I do crazy s—t sometimes,” Hield told NBC Sports Bay Area, adding a wink. “I saw Edey running back and I knew QP would be trailing couldn’t catch up to where I was. So, I just sucked the defense in and threw it back to him. I made the right play.

“I move the ball. That’s one of the reasons I’m out there. The ball doesn’t stick in my hand. I’m a scorer, but it’s mostly catch-and-shoot. But if it’s not there, I go ‘one Mississippi, two Mississippi’ and move it to the playmakers.”

It’s a subtle thing, but it’s the kind of thinking that helped the Warriors win a game in which they were outshot (48.8 percent to 45.9 overall, 46.2-34.9 from beyond the arc) and outrebounded (50-39).

The Warriors won the hustle game on Tuesday and will have to do the same against Houston and, should they advance, any opponent that follows. They ranked in the top five in every significant “hustle” stat, from deflections to loose-ball recovery, contested shots and beyond. It’s essential for a relatively undersized roster to have any chance of success.

It’s Payton, at 6-foot-3, rising to block a shot by Edey at the end of the third quarter. It’s Brandin Podziemski timing a late chase-down block of Scotty Pippen Jr., incorrectly ruled a foul but judged Wednesday as “clean” in the Last Two Minutes report. It’s Moody making two more plays – a soaring put-back with 8:31 remaining and an offensive rebound 59 seconds later that led to a pair of free throws by Butler.

“If you end up getting six, seven extra possessions, whatever it is, that's the difference in the game,” Kerr said. “That’s the way you have to beat a team like Houston.”

Excelling in the margins, as described by Kerr and his assistants, is the best way for the Warriors to accompany Curry and Butler. Sometimes is as dirty, a matter of will and pride, as was the feeling in Moody’s gut when staring down Morant.

“It’s me and him, like we're on the playground,” Moody said. “Just that. No ball screen, no sets. You just got to guard. And that's how I grew up playing. It's fun.”

