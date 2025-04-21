Experienced Warriors prevail in battle of lessons vs. young Rockets

The Warriors spent most of three quarters Sunday night dragging the young Houston Rockets down a path of self-destruction. Their postseason experience was teaching lessons. They were cooking up a rout.

This first-round playoff series was going to be over in four or five games.

But prosperity is fleeting for this season’s Warriors. After building a 23-point lead (66-43) with 6:28 left in the third quarter, Houston pulled within three (76-73) over the next 12 minutes.

Under threat, the Warriors recalled the formula that served them so well earlier, taking charge over the final six minutes and escaping with a 95-85 victory in Game 1 of the first-round Western Conference playoff series.

Golden State over the final 6:33 limited Houston to four field goals and forced four turnovers to walk out of Toyota Center with the W and a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

“It took everything,” Draymond Green said on "Warriors Postgame Live." “We know that's a great ball club. They’re the No. 2 seed for a reason. They’re a great defensive team. They never back down. We got up 23 points, and they continued to fight. That's what we expect. It just takes a consistent effort for 48 minutes.

“And we can be a lot better.”

That’s true, and it’s not something the Rockets want to hear. The Warriors shot 47.4 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from distance. Stephen Curry (31 points) and Jimmy Butler III (25) carried an offense that otherwise was ordinary.

This was a triumph of intellect over athleticism, discipline over zeal. The Rockets dominated rebounds (52-36), second-chance points (22-12) and attempted 11 more field goals than the Warriors. Those wins were rendered irrelevant because Golden State’s execution of its defensive game plan kept nudging their offense out of rhythm.

“They're the best team in the league in the possession game,” coach Steve Kerr told reporters in Houston. “They got 11 more shots than we did tonight as a result of all those offensive boards. Now we're going to turn them over, too. Our defense is excellent. We just held a hell of a team to 85 points on their home floor, so our defense is big time and we're going to count on that."

Houston’s top scorer, Jalen Green, managed seven points on 3-of-15 shooting, including 0 of 4 from deep. His backcourt mate, Fred VanVleet, was 4 of 19, including 2 of 13 from beyond the arc. Aside from center Alperen Şengün's 26 points on 11-of-18 shooting, the Rockets’ offense was MIA.

The game plan was to keep the Rockets in the half court, where their offense tends to stagnate. It’s a lesson the Warriors learned two weeks ago in a 106-96 loss to Houston at Chase Center. They committed 20 turnovers, mostly of the live-ball variety, and that allowed the Rockets to launch into transition buckets.

“If we can keep them in the halfcourt,” Moses Moody said after that game, “their offense is basically whatever Şengün can get or step-back 2-pointers by Jalen Green.”

When the Warriors took care of the ball, they were in command. When they got sloppy, as they did late in the first half and early in the second, they opened Houston’s transition game, which narrowed the margin.

“We've got to recognize that we don't need to take chances in this series,” Kerr said. “We need to be clean with our execution and transition. We don't need to dribble through traffic. We don't need to throw a lob passes to try to get a dunk. We've got to be rock solid. And if we're smart and tough, we're going to be in good shape.

The Warriors had some trouble with the Houston’s twin-towers lineup, featuring Steven Adams and Şengün, who combined for 21 rebounds, seven on the offensive glass. But Golden State’s defense exposed the Rockets’ mediocre shooting.

“We just flew around,” Green said. “We didn't give up any easy looks. We followed our defensive game plan. Just make them take tough shots. Be a lot better off if we could get some rebounds.”

The Rockets learned that forcing turnovers and pounding the glass is their only route to success against Golden State. They’re not built to win any other way.

The Warriors learned that they’re able to navigate Houston’s physicality barely well enough – only 20 assists – but their offense is what will dictate the direction of this series.

