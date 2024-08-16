Suns troll Warriors fans with 2024 NBA schedule release post

The Phoenix Suns wasted no time rekindling their rivalry with the Warriors.

In a 2024-25 NBA schedule-reveal post on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, Phoenix shaded Golden State's fanbase by implying Warriors supporters are bandwagoners.

While the Warriors' dynastic run has certainly attracted plenty of new fans along the way, a one time long-suffering contingent of loyal Golden State supporters likely take umbrage with being labeled as bandwagoners.

Before Steph Curry's arrival and the championship glory that followed, Warriors fans widely were recognized among the NBA's best, earning Oracle Arena the beloved nickname of "Roaracle" due to how loud Golden State's home games would get.

The Warriors and Suns have had their share of heated battles over the last few seasons, with no love lost between the two Western Conference franchises.

Tensions between Phoenix and Golden State came to a boiling point during the 2023-24 season after Draymond Green struck Suns center Jusuf Nurkić, leading to an indefinite suspension for the Warriors forward.

Green and Nurkić have continued to take shots at one and other on social media, and now it appears Phoenix's social team is entering the mix as well.

Between the Green-Nurkić feud and the evergreen Kevin Durant connection, there is no shortage of storylines when these two teams square off for the first time during the 2024-25 NBA season on Nov. 30 in Phoenix.

