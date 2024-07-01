Reported PG13-to-76ers deal likely means one fewer suitor for Klay

It appears Klay Thompson has one less potential suitor in free agency.

The Philadelphia 76ers were one of four teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks, who initially planned to have discussions with free-agent guard Klay Thompson when the NBA free agency negotiating window opened on Sunday at 3 p.m. PT, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday afternoon, citing sources.

Klay Thompson plans to have discussions with the Mavericks, Lakers, Clippers and 76ers in the opening hours of free agency, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2024

However, that news came before Philadelphia reportedly agreed to sign star forward Paul George to a four-year, $212 million max contract on Monday morning, likely eliminating them from the Thompson sweepstakes.

After reportedly adding George, agreeing to a reported five-year, $204 million contract extension with star guard Tyrese Maxey and making a handful of other reported agreements, Philadelphia now sits just $13.1 million below the first luxury-tax apron and $23.9 million under the second apron, according to Spotrac.

This means Philadelphia likely cannot afford Thompson, who reportedly is seeking a three-year contract that exceeds $50 million. The 76ers currently have just eight players under contract for the 2024-25 NBA season, which means they still have more moves to make to round out their 15-player roster.

Committing $15 million or more annually to Thompson doesn't seem likely.

