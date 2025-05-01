Spencer, Warriors' bench set tone for Game 6 as bright spot in loss

HOUSTON – He wears a black shirt underneath his jersey and sports a mustache that makes him resemble your local mailman more than a backup point guard in the NBA, yet Pat Spencer, with four minutes remaining in the Warriors’ Game 5 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, showed exactly why he’s revered inside the locker room.

Spencer was walking away from a play where he and Moses Moody tried to wrestle a rebound from Dillon Brooks. The Rockets’ agitator flew to the floor like a tornado made its way into Toyota Center and immediately took exception to Spencer, who turned his back and brushed him off, giving a gesture that explains how Golden State has long felt about Brooks.

That’s when tempers flared and fireworks followed, making what was once a blowout Warriors loss extremely interesting.

Alperen Şengün bumped Spencer and got in his face, but Spencer didn’t back down and found himself nose-to-nose with the Rockets center who stands eight inches taller than him. As Spencer headbutted Şengün in the eyes, Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis came to his aid and shoved Şengün in the chest as he already was falling backwards.

Jackson-Davis, Şengün and multiple other players had to be held back. Spencer was ejected, and both Jackson-Davis and Şengün were given offsetting technical fouls.

“Obviously it’s basketball, we get in the heat of the game, but I’m not going to let someone that’s twice the size of Pat try to go at him like that,” Jackson-Davis told NBC Sports Bay Area in the Warriors’ locker room. “I don’t know what he was thinking.”

The headbutt actually wasn’t seen by Jackson-Davis in real time, but he said when he saw Spencer afterward he saw a little red mark on his forehead, laughing about the incident.

“That was the lacrosse coming out of him,” Jackson-Davis says.

Draymond Green called it “beautiful” to see Spencer and Jackson-Davis getting into it with Şengün.

“We don’t back down from anybody, and they didn’t,” Green said.

Though his back was turned to what was going on, Moses Moody gave the perfect answer to how the Warriors feel about Spencer.

“Pat a dog,” Moody said.

The Warriors had a chance to close out the series and get some rest before the next round, but lost 131-116, forcing a Game 6 on Friday at Chase Center. Warriors coach Steve Kerr essentially called it a night when he emptied his bench, putting in Spencer, Moses Moody, Kevin Knox, Gui Santos and Quinten Post with a little under six minutes left in the third quarter and the Warriors down by 29 points, 93-64.

If it already wasn't obvious by then, the game was a wrap. Warriors stars like Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Green already were discussing adjustments that needed to be made for Game 6. But that wasn’t the focus for the Warriors on the court, or the rest of their reserves.

They were given a chance to show what they’re made of and seized their opportunity.

The Warriors’ reserves outscored the Rockets 16-14 the rest of the third quarter, entering the fourth quarter still down by 27 points, 107-80. Jackson-Davis and G League Defensive Player of the Year Braxton Key joined Spencer, Moody and Knox to begin the fourth quarter, and the unit made the Rockets sweat so much the end of the game became a mini win for the Warriors in what otherwise was a near wire-to-wire loss.

Houston once held a 31-point lead. But after Golden State went on a 10-2 run with that lineup to open the fourth quarter, the deficit was cut to 17, prompting Rockets coach Ime Udoka to bring his starting five back in with eight minutes remaining.

“That was our goal,” Jackson-Davis said of the bench. “Just having [the Rockets’ starters] play a little extra, and it was just us trying to enforce and bring some energy back to the Bay.”

Even with the Rockets’ starters back in the game, the Warriors’ backups weren’t slowing down. Before Spencer was ejected, in a stretch that lasted nearly four minutes, the Warriors outscored the Rockets 9-5 and Houston's lead at one point was cut down to 11.

Through the first four games of the series, Moody had scored a total of 29 points on 38.5-percent shooting and 31.6 percent from deep. The extra playing time allowed him to get in a groove offensively, finishing as the Warriors’ leading scorer with 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting, and he grabbed nine rebounds. Knox was a team-high plus-14 with 14 points. Spencer in 14 minutes scored 11 points and was a plus-13. Jackson-Davis and Key were all over the glass, and both finished as a plus-12.

Between Curry and Butler, the Warriors only got 21 points from their dynamic duo. The starting five scored a combined 40 points, 36 fewer than the bench’s 76, which is the most in franchise history for a playoff game since the NBA began tracking starters in the 1970-71 season.

“Loved our bench group,” Kerr said. “They came in, they forced Houston to bring their starters back in. They set a tone that we’re going to need for Game 6. Even though we lost the game, I thought it was crucial that we fought the way we did in the fourth quarter.”

Teammates and Kerr alike loudly commended their effort. Curry even asked for his ankle braces back when the Warriors were down 14 points with six and a half minutes to go. Butler said he was ready to get back in the game, but Kerr was going to ride with his guys.

Those guys also allowed Butler to only play 25 minutes, Curry to play 23 and Green to play 18.

The Rockets took control of the game before the Warriors could regain it. Every ounce of fight the Warriors will need to celebrate Friday on their home floor was displayed by their backups, proving they’ll never back down when it’s their moment to shine.

