Spencer recalls favorite Steph moment as Warriors teammates

Pat Spencer can’t help but be amazed by Steph Curry’s astounding shooting and workout routines.

As one of the newest members of the Warriors squad, Spencer was asked what has impressed him the most about being teammates with Curry this season.

“I think you just become a little bit numb to the shooting,” Spencer said on “The Young Man and the Three” podcast. “I think you just expect the ball to go in, that’s the craziest part for me. Just watching him work out is the most eye-opening.

“Steph works out the way he plays. He’s the kind of guy who, how he’s shooting in games is how he’s shooting at practice. He’ll start on one side of the court, sprint to the other side and get one shot. I don’t know too many NBA guys who are doing full-court shooting drills on a daily basis.”

No shooter in NBA history has come close to Curry’s incredible shooting performances, and the rest of the league has tried to adjust. Now, teams play aggressive defense on the 37-year-old from the moment he gets the ball, trying to slow him down and prevent him from making long-range shots. Even when playing off the ball, Curry faces an onslaught of defenders trying all they can to stop him.

Spencer then was asked for his thoughts on Curry’s unreal physical conditioning, allowing him to sprint down the court and easily make wild shots.

“Just the ability to run nonstop and still be as precise as he is as a shooter,” Spencer said. “His endurance is off the hook. To be able to deal with all of that [aggressive defense] and still be a 44-percent shooter or whatever his numbers are is just absurd.”

Spencer and the rest of Golden State will need to figure out how to replace Curry’s production, as the latter is out with a hamstring strain for at least a week.

In what could be a tough matchup in the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Warriors will need Spencer and company to channel their inner Curry to win three more games and advance to the next round.

