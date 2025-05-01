Trending
Pat Spencer

Warriors guard Pat Spencer ejected for headbutting Alperen Sengun in Game 5 loss

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Houston Rockets were cruising to an easy 131-116 Game 5 win over the Warriors on Wednesday at Toyota Center when all hell broke loose.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Dillon Brooks was fouled by Moses Moody on a defensive rebound. As Pat Spencer walked away, he was bumped by Alperen Şengün.

Before Trayce Jackson-Davis could shove Şengün away, Spencer levied a headbutt on the Rockets' NBA All-Star.

The referees reviewed the play and assessed offsetting technical fouls to Jackson-Davis and Şengün.

Spencer received a technical foul and was ejected for an "illegal headbutt" on Şengün.

The Rockets had built a massive lead and coach Steve Kerr pulled his starters midway through the third quarter. The Warriors' reserves, led by Spencer, made the score closer than the game indicated.

The Warriors and Rockets aren't done battling, though, as they will travel back to the Bay Area for Game 6 on Friday night at Chase Center.

Expect tensions to remain high until this first-round NBA playoff series is over.

