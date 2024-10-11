Oakland Arena, former Warriors home, to host NBA All-Star events

A beloved Bay Area sports landmark once again will host some of the NBA's biggest stars.

With the 2025 NBA All-Star Game coming to Chase Center in San Francisco this season, the Warriors' previous home, Oakland Arena, formerly known as Oracle Arena, will host numerous events in the week leading up to the Feb. 16 main event.

The vacant arena across the Bay Bridge will host the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Feb. 14, and both the NBA All-Star Practice and NBA HBCU Classic on Feb. 15.

"We're focused on bringing as many events to the Bay Area as possible through All-Star," Kelly Flatow, the NBA's executive vice president, global events, told NBC Sports Bay Area in a recent interview. "... Oakland Arena was a great destination to do that, so we're excited that we'll be at Chase Center but also at Oakland Arena."

Other events, such as the Ultimate Fan Experience and various All-Star concerts, will be held at the Moscone Center and Pier 48 in San Francisco on Feb. 14, in addition to other events for fans around the Bay Area.

"The San Francisco Bay Area is an incredible destination for our fans, for basketball fans for sure but for visitors around the world to be able to come and enjoy all of the activities of All-Star," Flatow said. "It is a global celebration of the game, and San Francisco has been host to so many incredible global events as well as the NBA Finals, so we're really excited that 25 years later we're able to bring the NBA All-Star Game back in 2025."

The Warriors officially moved into their new arena in 2019, and in the five years that Chase Center has been open, it has hosted an abundance of high-profile events, concerts and sporting events. However, All-Star Weekend will shine a bigger spotlight on the state-of-the-art arena and the surrounding area.

"This is a global celebration of our game, so we anticipate that we will have fans from around the world come to the Bay Area and enjoy all of the festivities," Flatow said. "We're also focused on being able to celebrate all of our fans in the Bay Area and across the United States. So it will become the epicenter of the basketball world for an entire week of All-Star. It's not just a weekend."

