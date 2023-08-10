Trending
Report: Warriors, Nuggets to clash on Christmas Day

By Tom Dierberger

The Warriors will play on Christmas Day for the 11th straight year.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday, citing sources, that Golden State is scheduled to battle the defending-champion Denver Nuggets on the road Dec. 25, one of five primetime matchups on the NBA's slate that day.

Golden State is 6-4 in its last 10 Christmas Day matchups. The Warriors celebrated the holiday last season by defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-109 and beat the Suns 116-107 the year prior.

Details of the Warriors' schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 season are beginning to emerge. Charania reported earlier Thursday night that the Warriors are slated to open the regular season Oct. 24 against the Suns.

The NBA always features intriguing matchups on Christmas Day each year. A primetime clash between the league's last two champions is one to circle on your calendar once the full schedule is released.

