Report: Warriors ‘front of the line' for Vučević despite steep price

The Warriors still are in the running for a top trade target, though the price might be too steep to close the deal.

Golden State has been the team most interested in trading for Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević leading up to the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline, but have been unwilling to meet Chicago's asking price, NBA insider Marc Stein reported in his latest Substack, citing league sources.

“The Bulls continue to seek a first-round pick in exchange for former All-Star center Nikola Vučević, league sources say,” Stein wrote. “The Warriors have been at the front of the line in terms of potential Vučević suitors for weeks but, mired in a 10-20 funk that had them stuck at a lowly No. 11 in the West entering Monday's play, have to date been unwilling to surrender more than second-round draft capital.”

Many believe the Warriors are in need of a stretch five who can help anchor the rotation against bigger teams on defense while providing dynamic shooting on offense.

Vučević, a two-time All-Star, certainly would fit the bill as a dynamic center capable of stretching the floor and knocking down long-range shots. Still, Golden State has made it clear on numerous occasions that it does not want to mortgage the franchise's future to win now, even with Steph Curry continuing to play at an elite level.

With the trade deadline approaching, there still is plenty of time for both teams to work out a trade, but Golden State will have to part with something valuable to get a player of Vučević’s caliber.

With the current roster construction, the Warriors have slid into mediocrity, and another trade appears to be the only way out.

At 22-23, Golden State has a decision to make: make a trade to improve the roster now with a playoff spot within reach, or accept another season of futility that most likely will end with an NBA Play-In Tournament appearance.

With the Bulls in a clear rebuild and looking to stockpile draft picks, it still is possible the deal gets done without the Warriors parting with a first-round pick.

So, something must budge for this deal to happen for Chicago or Golden State.

