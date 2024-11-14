Trending
Golden State Warriors

Warriors unveil new ‘City Edition' uniforms for 2024-25 season

By Taylor Wirth

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The Warriors on Thursday unveiled fresh new threads for the 2024-25 NBA season.

Golden State announced its annual Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms, tipping off the second year of the City Calls, presented by Rakuten, a campaign rooted in celebrating San Francisco's iconic landmarks.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Warriors, in a statement, said the jerseys are designed to draw inspiration from the Golden Gate Bridge. The uniform's full side panel showcases the bridge's towers, and the shorts display the suspension cables that help support the structure. Additionally, the typeface is inspired by the historic plaque that honors those who helped construct the bridge.

Golden State also unveiled a new court design at Chase Center specifically for games played in the City Edition uniforms.

Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green 13 hours ago

How Draymond reacted to Kerr's tirade at Steph vs. Celtics

Steph Curry 14 hours ago

Steph incredibly achieves two age-defying feats in wins vs. Mavs, OKC 

The Warriors will play their first game in The City Calls threads on Nov. 20 against the Atlanta Hawks.

The City Edition uniforms are available now at Warriors Shop, located in Thrive City, and online at shop.warriors.com.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Golden State Warriors
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us