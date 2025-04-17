Wright writes off Warriors in series vs. Rockets with suggestive post

Fox Sports 1 host Nick Wright on Tuesday made a bold declaration about the Warriors’ upcoming first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets.

“After watching this Warriors performance the past week, I’d like to be the first person to congratulate the Los Angeles Lakers on beating the Houston Rockets to advance to the Western Conference Finals,” Write wrote on X after Golden State’s 121-116 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA play-in tournament on Tuesday.

After watching this Warriors performance the past week, I’d like to be the first person to congratulate the Los Angeles Lakers on beating the Houston Rockets to advance to the Western Conference Finals. — nick wright (@getnickwright) April 16, 2025

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Interesting.

Wright indirectly is saying that Golden State will lose to Houston and that Los Angeles will win their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, ultimately giving fans a Western Conference finals between the Rockets and Lakers that the LeBron James gang would triumph in.

As if the Warriors, featuring leaders such as Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler, needed any more motivation.

Wright, who Dub Nation probably hopes will be wrong, appears confident in his take. However, the Warriors objectively shape up well against the Rockets.

Golden State won three of its five matchups with Houston during the 2024-25 NBA season and enters the series riding a 24-8 record in the 32 games since six-time All-Star Butler made his Warriors debut.

The Rockets went 20-12 in the same span but might be rusty after losing their final three regular-season games while resting key players.

And for what it’s worth, the Warriors are 4-0 against the Rockets in all-time playoff series matchups and own a 16-7 record against them in 23 postseason games.

Wright could end up being extremely wrong.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast