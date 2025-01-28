Warriors sign Rowe to two-way deal after breakout game with Santa Cruz

Programming Note: Watch "Warriors Now" with Zena Keita and Monte Poole at 4 p.m. PT today, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

The Warriors announced Tuesday they have signed 6-foot-7 forward Jackson Rowe to a two-way NBA contract.

Rowe, 28, is averaging 14.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.4 minutes per game in 23 games (23 starts) this season with Golden State's G League team, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Just four nights ago, Rowe dropped 33 points on 14-of-19 shooting from the field and 2 of 6 from downtown in Santa Cruz's loss to the Salt Lake City Stars, adding nine rebounds, one assist and two blocked shots in 32 minutes. NBC Sports Bay Area's Warriors reporter Dalton Johnson was in attendance and heard buzz about Rowe's future with the organization.

The Warriors have signed Jackson Rowe to their third two-way contract. I just saw Rowe score 33 points in Santa Cruz the other night and kept hearing it was "inevitable" he'd get a two-way deal and that he was "knocking on the door."



Great to see for a 28-year-old Rowe — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) January 28, 2025

"Jack was great. Such a smart, tough player," Sea Dubs coach Nicholas Kerr said postgame. "He's a winner. He gets his hand on balls. He makes so many defense plays. Dives and finds the pocket. It's great."

For his career, Rowe averages 13.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks in 29.9 minutes through 72 games (42 starts) over two seasons with Santa Cruz.

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Rowe played internationally in France, Sweden, Canada and Germany from 2020-23 and was undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Cal State Fullerton.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast