NBA Twitter roasts Raptors player for failed Steph impression

By Tristi Rodriguez

Steph Curry makes things look easy, but that doesn't mean everyone can do what he's able to do.

Toronto Raptors guard Markquis Nowell learned that the hard way Wednesday and now, he's getting roasted for it on social media.

The 23-year-old threw up a shot behind the arc in the first quarter of the Raptors-Detroit Pistons NBA Summer League matchup in Las Vegas, and before the ball approached the basket, Nowell did a runaway Curry impression. Sort of.

The only difference was that the ball didn't go in. In fact, Nowell's shot was a complete brick and pounded onto the backboard.

That definitely wasn't how the young guard envisioned that playing out.

Luckily for Nowell, his teammate Mouhamadou Gueye grabbed the rebound and was fouled on the put-back attempt. Given how quick social media is, though, maybe he wasn't so lucky after all.

NBA Twitter had a field day trolling Nowell immediately after, with many jokingly blaming Curry for the shot.


Curry's influence on the game is clear, but maybe some things should be left solely for the 3-point king.

