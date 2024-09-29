Warriors set training camp roster ahead of 2024-25 NBA season

With the Warriors' 2024-25 NBA season right around the corner, Golden State announced the official roster for its training camp program that begins Tuesday.

The Warriors added Blake Hinson, Kevin Knox II and Jackson Rowe to their training camp roster, which currently consists of 20 players but can hold up to 21 before trimming things down to 18 for the regular season.

Here is the roster as it currently stands:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

via Golden State Warriors

Golden State begins training camp Oct. 1 at the Cannon Activities Center on the BYU-Hawaii campus in the town of Laie on Oahu.

The Warriors open pregame action against the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 5 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu. They then will return home for a pair of contests against their Northern California neighbors, with the first of the set taking place Oct. 9 in Sacramento and the second against the Kings on Oct. 11 at Chase Center.

Golden State then will host the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 13 before closing out preseason play with a pair of matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The real fun begins Oct. 23 on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers for the 2024-25 regular-season opener. The Warriors will have to shrink their roster to no more than 18 players (15 standard roster spots and three two-way players) by that time.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast