Report: Warriors plan to hire two assistants for Kerr's staff

As the Warriors continue to make appropriate roster additions for the 2024-25 NBA season, they're doing the same with their coaching staff.

Golden State plans to hire Terry Stotts as lead assistant coach to Steve Kerr, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday, citing sources, and Jerry Stackhouse as an assistant.

The Golden State Warriors are planning to hire Terry Stotts as lead assistant coach and Jerry Stackhouse as an assistant, sources tell ESPN. Both come to Steve Kerr’s staff with significant head coaching experience. pic.twitter.com/fQf1mR0A7y — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2024

Golden State's search for a new lead assistant officially began when the team's former top assistant, Kenny Atkinson, was hired as the new Cleveland Cavaliers coach last week after spending the previous three seasons with the Warriors.

On top of losing Atkinson, the Warriors have watched former assistants Mike Brown and Jama Mahlalela join other teams, along with the tragic passing of Dejan Milojević.

The Warriors were due for a coaching shakeup, and this appears to be the beginning of exactly that.

Stotts has had three previous head-coaching gigs, with the Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks and, most notably, the Portland Trail Blazers. He coached NBA superstar Damian Lillard and led the Blazers to multiple playoff appearances.

He most recently was an assistant coach under Adrian Griffin's tenure as coach of the Bucks, which was short-lived.

Meanwhile, following an 18-year NBA playing career, Stackhouse began his coaching career with the Toronto Raptors and has had other gigs with the Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto's G League affiliate and most recently was the head coach of the Vanderbilt Commodores in the NCAA.

