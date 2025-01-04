Report: Bulls center Vučević ‘most discussed' Warriors' trade target

The Warriors trading for disgruntled Heat star Jimmy Butler is becoming more and more unlikely for a number of reasons, including culture fit and his contract, The Athletic's Marcus Thompson, Sam Amick and Anthony Slater reported, citing team and league sources.

On Friday night, Miami announced Butler was suspended for seven games for "multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team" after he admitted he "probably" couldn't find joy with the Heat, and the team acknowledged it was ready to listen to offers for the 35-year-old.

Where things went wrong between Butler and the team he helped reach the NBA Finals just two seasons ago stems around his next contract, Thompson, Amick and Slater noted, in which Butler was pushing for a max extension this offseason but the Heat made it clear that wasn't in their plans.

That exact reason led to much hesitancy from the Warriors and "hasn't been appetizing" to the team, Thompson, Amick and Slater reported, citing team and league sources. In the past, Golden State has been more drawn to players on mid-tier contracts, which leads to two more likely trade targets.

Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson has been the talk of the trade town and would fill a needed void for the Warriors. He makes $22.5 million this season, $20.5 million next and $22.5 million in the following. But Golden State isn't the only one calling, as teams such as the Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder have been applying more pressure for the 28-year-old, Thompson, Slater and Amick wrote.

It has been Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević who has emerged as the "more discussed" Warriors' trade target, Thompson, Amick and Slater reported, citing team and league sources.

Vučević would fill a massive necessity for the Warriors as they have long searched for a true center. In 33 games this season, Vučević is averaging 20.3 points on 55.9-percent shooting from the field and 44 percent from 3-point range (on 4.8 attempts), with 10.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.2 minutes.

The two-time NBA All-Star makes $20 million this season and $21.4 million next season. Golden State has several smaller contracts it could stack to match that number, such as Gary Payton II's $9.1 million, Buddy Hield or Kyle Anderson's $8.7 million and/or Kevon Looney's $8 million.

While Vučević might not move the needle like Butler could, the 6-foot-10 big man might be a better all-around fit for what Golden State currently needs entering a pivotal stretch of the season to keep its deep playoff hopes alive.

