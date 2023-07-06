Report: Plumlee drew Warriors interest before Clippers deal

The Warriors reportedly were interested in another Los Angeles Clippers player to bolster their squad.

Hoops Hye's Michael Scotto reported Thursday, citing sources, that Mason Plumlee garnered interest from Golden State, among other teams, before returning to Los Angeles on a one-year, $5 million contract.

A starter for his entire two-year tenure with the Charlotte Hornets, Plumlee almost exclusively came off the bench after being dealt to the Clippers in February at the trade deadline. The 33-year-old averaged 7.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 19.9 minutes per game with the Clippers.

Originally known as a serviceable big man around the paint, Plumlee improved his passing in recent years. Since the 2020-21 season, Plumlee has averaged 3.2 assists per game and has often showcased his ability to handle the ball when needed.

Overall, Plumlee has averaged 8.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 59.5 percent shooting from the field in 740 career games.

Had Plumlee decided to sign with Golden State, the Warriors would have a legitimate big man capable of bringing up the ball and dishing it out to open shooters. He also would have become the only 7-footer on the team, as center Kevon Looney and rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis currently are the Warriors' tallest players at 6-foot-9.

Plumlee isn't the first former Clipper player the Warriors have targeted this offseason. Eric Gordon reportedly was considering signing with the Warriors before ultimately joining Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

With Plumlee off the board, the Warriors will continue to look for a backup big man behind Looney and Draymond Green.

Early in free agency, the Warriors reportedly were interested in Dario Šarić to fill the need for a multifaceted big man that can do whatever is needed at any given time. However, the 29-year-old reportedly is waiting on Damian Lillard and his trade request to the Miami Heat before making a decision of his own.

As the free agency period continues, the Warriors will continue to look for diamonds in the rough to help Golden State compete for another championship in the 2023-24 season.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast