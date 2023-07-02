Report: Warriors among six teams interested in Beasley

Malik Beasley is a hot commodity in the NBA free agency market, and the Warriors reportedly are in the mix.

The 26-year-old free agent has drawn interest from the Phoenix Suns, Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Sunday, citing league sources.

As a 3-point shooting guard, the Warriors' interest in Beasley makes sense. Spending time with both the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers last season, Beasley averaged 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 81 games, shooting 35.7 percent from 3-point land on 8.1 attempts per game.

While he fell out of the Lakers' rotation during the NBA playoffs, he's still a sharp-shooting asset who could offer value on a cheaper deal. With both Donte DiVincenzo and Ty Jerome reportedly departing Golden State in free agency, the Warriors could use another role-playing guard after trading Jordan Poole for 38-year-old Chris Paul.

Two of Golden State's biggest decisions so far this offseason already have been made: The team promoted Mike Dunleavy Jr. to general manager and agreed to a new contract with Draymond Green. Still, they have yet to make a splash in free agency.

Could Beasley be the move? Dub Nation will have to wait and see if the Warriors win the sweepstakes.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast