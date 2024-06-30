Report: LeBron open to pay cut if Lakers pursue vets like Klay

LeBron James appears to be approaching his next Los Angeles Lakers contract with the team's roster needs in mind.

James, who will be an unrestricted free agent after he opts out of his $51.4 million contract for the 2024-25 NBA season, reportedly has every intention of re-signing with LA -- but potentially for a discounted price, his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, told ESPN on Saturday.

"He is prioritizing a roster improvement," Paul told ESPN. "He's been adamant about exuding all efforts to improve the roster."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Paul also told ESPN that James is willing to sign a contract below the maximum three-year, $162 million threshold to open up the full $129 million midlevel exception for an "impact player."

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported Saturday, citing sources, that one of the players James is willing to take a pay cut for is longtime Warriors guard Klay Thompson, who reportedly is "determined" to leave Golden State in free agency.

"The type of player that James would be willing to make a financial sacrifice for would be an established veteran playmaker such as James Harden or Klay Thompson, or an established big man to play alongside Anthony Davis such as Jonas Valančiūnas, sources told ESPN," McMenamin wrote.

If the Lakers can't add a player of that caliber in free agency, James then will seek a max contract, McMenamin added.

Thompson, an LA native, has been linked to the Lakers for years as a potential free-agent or trade target should his Warriors tenure end.

His father, Mychal, played five seasons for LA and currently is the team's radio analyst. He chimed in on X, formerly known as Twitter, about his son potentially suiting up for the Lakers.

Me too 🙏🏽🏀 — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) June 30, 2024

Thompson reportedly is seeking a three-year contract in free agency, but it remains to be seen exactly how much money he is targeting.

If he is open to signing a midlevel exception, might Thompson have a future with his childhood team?

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast