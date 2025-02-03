Report: Warriors inquired about LeBron, KD trades in search for star

The Warriors are searching high and low for roster upgrades. Mostly high, it appears.

With the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline just three days away, Golden State is aggressively pursuing trades for another star player to pair with Steph Curry. Which stars are they targeting? The better question might be which stars are they not targeting?

ESPN's Shams Charania appeared on Monday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," where he discussed Golden State's aggressive pursuit of another star player prior to Thursday's deadline.

"The Warriors are legitimately calling about every All-Star player," Charania said. "You just name the All-Star player, the Warriors have probably called about them. Paul George? They have called --- they've made calls on every star, and that, of course, includes players like LeBron, players like Kevin Durant, players like Jimmy Butler. They are making calls. They are dead-set on trying to find another star player, superstar player, with Stephen Curry. That is another subplot to this trade deadline as well."

The Stein Line's Jake Fischer also reported earlier Monday morning that the Warriors have discussed the feasibility of reuniting Durant with Curry and have inquired with the Los Angeles Lakers about a potential trade for James.

While both moves appear unlikely at this moment, it appears the Warriors are serious in their pursuit of a big trade.

Will they pull one off in the next 72 hours, and if so, for whom?

