Report: Warriors made ‘most aggressive' Markkanen trade offer

The Warriors appear to have been the most aggressive team among those interested in a Lauri Markkanen trade.

Not aggressive enough, however.

With Markkanen reportedly expected to agree to and sign a long-term contract extension with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday or later, Golden State will not acquire the 7-foot forward, but it wasn't for a lack of trying.

The Warriors made the "most aggressive" offer to the Jazz for Markkanen, centered around guard Moses Moody, multiple first-round picks, pick swaps and second-rounders, The Athletic's Shams Charania, Anthony Slater and Tony Jones reported Tuesday, citing team sources from both sides.

The Athletic also reported, citing league sources, that Utah wanted second-year guard Brandin Podziemski in the deal, who the Warriors were hesitant to include.

Golden State started to accept its fate in the Markkanen trade sweepstakes once it became clear the sharpshooting Finn would re-sign with Utah, The Athletic reported, citing sources.

"Talks between the Warriors and Jazz were most alive in early July but became sporadic in recent weeks, league sources said," The Athletic wrote. "In the last several days, the Warriors have been resigned that a Markkanen long-term extension in Utah is a foregone conclusion, team sources said. No team met the Jazz’s enormous value for their centerpiece forward, and rival executives understood the only way Utah would consider a proposal was if it was overwhelming."

While the Warriors pushed hard in their Markkanen pursuit, they were not as aggressive as the Jazz wanted them to be.

And likely now will head into the 2024-25 NBA season with the roster currently assembled.

