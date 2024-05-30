Report: Klay, Warriors at ‘no notable movement' on contract talks

It is nearly June, and there is little to no clarity regarding Klay Thompson's future in the Bay.

But as contract extension talks continue, there has been "no notable movement from either side" toward a resolution, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported Thursday, citing league sources.

Golden State remains interested in retaining Thompson "at the right price" once other parts of the roster come into place, Slater added, but Thompson is expected to enter NBA free agency this July for the first time since 2019.

"[The Warriors] haven’t exactly been beating down his door to work out the framework for an extension (which can be signed at any time)," Slater wrote. "In turn, the 34-year-old Thompson appears ready to test free-agency waters, exploring external options for the first time in his career.

"... Thompson spent the last month traveling and decompressing after an early, bitter end to a stressful season. But June is business time in the NBA. It’s time for Thompson and his representation to figure out what options are truly out there for him, what he wants and what it would take for Golden State to lure him back. Then it’ll be on the Warriors to offer it or not."

While Thompson, a four-time NBA champion and five-time All-Star, surely can cash in a mega offer from a team like the Detroit Pistons or Charlotte Hornets, the competitive veteran still wants to win.

Slater doesn't expect Thompson to chase a bag this offseason, but his hunger for ring number five still exists entering season 14. And Slater noted there are other cap-space teams with a clearer path toward NBA title contention than the Warriors, including the Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic -- all teams who made the playoffs this past season.

Thompson's age and injury history don't make him the flashiest option on the open market, as Paul George, who has a player option with the Los Angeles Clippers for the 2024-25 season, likely will draw the most attention if he doesn't return to LA.

Thompson averaged 17.9 points on 43.2-percent shooting from the field and 38.7 percent from 3-point range last season, with 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 29.7 minutes in 77 games.

