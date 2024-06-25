Report: Warriors only would consider Kuminga trade for right price

The Warriors have been adamant about not trading their up-and-rising young star Jonathan Kuminga ... unless the price is right.

Golden State only would consider trading the 21-year-old if they received an All-NBA player in return, HoopsHype NBA insider Michael Scotto reported Monday.

"The Golden State Warriors have several upcoming items on the offseason agenda, including Klay Thompson’s free agency, attempting to extend forward Jonathan Kuminga, and figuring out whether to guarantee Kevon Looney’s salary for the upcoming season," Scotto wrote.

"Kuminga will likely be a Warrior going forward unless he’s needed in a trade package for an All-NBA player, HoopsHype has learned."

While the Warriors have been big on keeping Kuminga, they also are dialed in on a "win now" mentality aligned with the contracts and eventual expiring basketball clocks of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr.

Big-name players such as Paul George and Jimmy Butler, both age 34, have been tied to trade rumors involving Golden State and could better fit the current timeline the Warriors are on.

But acquiring George, Butler or any veteran impact player would almost certainly require parting ways with Kuminga.

"Everybody is making calls right now, whether it's on future draft picks or current players,” Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy said Monday at his pre-draft press conference. “Everybody is trying to get better, and so everybody is exploring and asking. It's good that the phones are ringing and there's interest in our guys. That's a good sign for kind of the level and quality that they are at.

“Doesn't mean we are too engaged with it, though.”

Last season with the Warriors, Kuminga averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 74 games (46 starts).

His unique athleticism and youthful energy bring something new to the Warriors, and it seemingly would take a lot for them to throw that away.

