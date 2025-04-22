Report: Nets could be Kuminga sign-and-trade destination for Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga's future with the Warriors quickly has become cloudy after recently falling out of coach Steve Kerr's rotation.

If a divorce occurs this offseason, NBA contributor Marc Stein reported in his latest Substack that the Brooklyn Nets could be a potential landing spot for the 22-year-old forward, who will be a restricted free agent this summer.

"The Brooklyn Nets have long loomed as a potential suitor that the Warriors have been monitoring given the Nets' projected cap space," Stein wrote. "Brooklyn's true level of interest remains to be seen, but Kuminga could not come to terms with Golden State last fall when he was seeking a contract higher than the $30 million in average annual salary that went to fellow Class of 2021 first-round draftees Jalen Suggs (Orlando) and Jalen Johnson (Atlanta).

"The Nets, at present, are projected to be the only team with $40 million in salary cap space this summer, theoretically positioning them to mount a firm Kuminga pursuit if they wish. That lack of abundant cap space has led various team strategists this week to suggest that a sign-and-trade could be the ultimate mechanism that delivers the former No. 7 pick out of the Bay Area come July."

Stein also reported, citing league sources, that Kerr and other Warriors decision-makers have been hoping for more development from Kuminga since selecting him No. 7 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Kuminga hasn't played in Golden State's last three games, but in 47 contests (10 starts) this season, he averaged 15.3 points on 45.4 percent shooting, with 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 24.3 minutes.

He played some of the best basketball of his career from late December through early January before suffering an ankle injury that kept him off the floor for two months. And after Golden State acquired six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, Kerr admitted it's been difficult to find a rotational fit for Kuminga.

Draymond Green expressed confidence that Kuminga would get some action during Golden State's current first-round playoff matchup with the young and athletic Houston Rockets. Kuminga was a DNP in Game 1, and how this series unfolds could be telling for his future with the team.

Kuminga and the Warriors attempted to work out an extension entering the 2024-25 season, but both sides weren't able to reach an agreement before last October's deadline. Brooklyn finished the regular season 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 26-56 record and is focused on building toward the future. The Nets have the financial flexibility to pry Kuminga away from the Warriors.

Given Kuminga's restricted status, Golden State will have the opportunity to match any offer that the forward receives in free agency. But what could that look like? Only time will tell.

