There are a handful of NBA teams that could have serious interest in Warriors' restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga this summer.

One of the potential suitors ahead of the June 30 free-agent negotiating window just so happens to be a team Golden State recently did business with.

The Miami Heat, after missing out on superstar forward Kevin Durant, who the Phoenix Suns reportedly agreed to trade to the Houston Rockets over the weekend, have "legitimate" interest in Kuminga, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported in his latest story, citing league sources.

Miami is an interesting potential Kuminga suitor due to the familiarity the Warriors have with the Heat after facilitating a blockbuster trade for Jimmy Butler before the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline.

As a restricted free agent, Kuminga only can sign offer sheets with other teams, which the Warriors can match and, in turn, retain the 22-year-old for the same contract. Warriors CEO Joe Lacob recently stated that it would "take a lot" for Golden State not to match a Kuminga offer sheet.

Golden State also could move Kuminga in a sign-and-trade deal for other assets, which is an avenue that the young forward is actively exploring as he prepares to test the market.

“I trust my people, trust my agent (Aaron Turner),” Kuminga told Slater. “I want to know more about how this trade stuff goes, how this sign-and-trade goes or how this contract goes. I want to learn more about it. But most of the time I just focus on playing, just working. The better I get, wherever I get my chance, it’s going to show."

It remains to be seen which direction the Warriors will go in with Kuminga, but with Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy stating Monday that he wants to have a resolution with the restricted free agent "sooner than later," it appears Kuminga's future could be decided soon.

