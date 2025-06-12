Report: Butler joins group in bid to buy Premier League soccer club

Jimmy Butler's interests extend beyond the basketball court, as the Warriors star has taken his investment into professional soccer.

Butler is part of a group of sport and entertainment executives expected to make an offer of more than $200 million to purchase Eagle Football's 43 percent stake in Premier League soccer club Crystal Palace, The Athletic's Matt Woosnam reported Wednesday, citing sources.

The association is led by former Morgan Stanley sports executive Bejan Esmaili and former Roc Nation attorney Wajid Mir. Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd had formed part of that consortium but instead chose to join the ownership group of fellow Premier League side Everton in April.

Butler's love for the game of soccer runs deep, as he has attended several soccer events in different leagues around the world.

The six-time NBA All-Star has had a close relationship with Brazilian soccer star Neymar for years.

Butler, who was traded to Golden State in early February, wore the jersey No. 10 with the Warriors in an ode to some of the greatest soccer players ever, including Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Ronaldinho Gaúcho.

And now, it appears he's putting his money where his mouth is as he looks to make one of his biggest interests an investment.

