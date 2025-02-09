Trending
Report: Giannis to miss Warriors vs. Bucks game with calf strain

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly will be without their best player for Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors at Fiserv Forum.

Superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Monday's game against Golden State and will be sidelined throughout the next week due to a mild calf strain, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Sunday, citing sources.

As Charania mentioned, Antetokounmpo, who was selected to his ninth NBA All-Star Game this season, also will miss the festivities next weekend in San Francisco.

In 41 games this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game on 60.8-percent shooting from the field.

Without Antetokounmpo, the Bucks will rely on veteran point guard Damian Lillard and newly acquired forward Kyle Kuzma for scoring in Monday's game against the Warriors.

