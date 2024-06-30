Warriors waive CP3 after only one season, making him a free agent

The Chris Paul era is over for the Warriors.

Golden State is waiving the 39-year-old point guard Sunday, and he will enter NBA free agency, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported, citing sources. The Warriors later confirmed the move.

Golden State is waiving Chris Paul, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Paul had a $30 million guarantee date today. He now becomes a free agent. pic.twitter.com/Xr50KYMIMk — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2024

The Warriors have waived guard Chris Paul.



Chris Paul averaged 9.2 points, 6.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 26.4 minutes over 58 games with Golden State last season. He was originally acquired by the Warriors via trade with Washington on July 6, 2023. pic.twitter.com/x5WQvsj220 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 30, 2024

The Warriors' original deadline to determine if they would pick up Paul's $30 million team option for the 2024-25 NBA season was Friday, June 28, but both parties agreed to push it back to Sunday as Golden State tried to work on trade packages including him.

After the Warriors acquired Paul last year from the Washington Wizards for a trade package that included former first-round draft pick Jordan Poole, the 39-year-old was a key bench player, averaging 9.2 points and 6.8 assists per game in 58 appearances. But $30 million is a lot to pay for a backup, even one of Paul's caliber.

Now it appears the Warriors are moving on from the probable Hall of Famer -- and clearing up plenty of salary-cap space in doing so.

