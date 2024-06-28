Report: CP3 contract deadline to be extended as Dubs explore trades

The Warriors have bought themselves a little more time regarding their Chris Paul decision.

Golden State plans to extend the Friday deadline on Paul's contract for the 2024-25 NBA season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday morning, citing sources.

The original deadline to determine whether they would pick up Paul's $30 million team option for next season was Friday, June 28.

ESPN Sources: Golden State and Chris Paul intend to move back the date to guarantee the $30 million on his 2024-2025 contract to the start of free agency on Sunday. Deadline was originally today. This gives Warriors time to keep exploring trades. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2024

The Athletic's Anthony Slater added that the Warriors and Paul pushed the deadline back just two days, to Sunday, June 30.

Notable that the Warriors and Chris Paul only pushed his guarantee deadline back until Sunday, not into July. GSW now have a small window this weekend to figure out possible trade paths, but Paul needs clearer view of his future prior to free agency. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 28, 2024

The extra 48 hours give Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy and Co. time to figure out potential trade packages including Paul, who has been tied to rumors all offseason.

During Dunleavy's pre-draft press conference Monday, the second-year GM briefly discussed the situation surrounding Paul.

"We know what it is. We planned for it," Dunleavy told reporters. "I think it's more difficult about balancing the salary versus the quality of player and taking that into account, which makes it tough."

In his first season with the team in 2023-24, Paul, 39, was a key part of the Warriors' bench, averaging 9.2 points and 6.8 assists per game in 58 appearances.

If the Warriors do plan to move on from the future Hall of Fame point guard, they'll have a little more time to string things together.

