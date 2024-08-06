Report: Warriors have ‘no appetite' for Ingram, LaVine trades

After missing out on their top trade target, the Warriors reportedly won't pursue two other big names on the market.

With Lauri Markkanen set to sign a long-term contract extension to remain with the Utah Jazz, Golden State has shown "no appetite" to engage in a potential trade for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine or New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram, The Athletic's Shams Charnia, Tony Jones and Anthony Slater reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Several reports earlier this NBA offseason indicated Golden State could target a trade for LaVine or Ingram, particularly after losing the Paul George sweepstakes and watching a piece of their historic dynasty, Klay Thompson, walk away and join forces with Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving in Dallas.

LaVine, 29, played just 25 games last season after dealing with various injuries, but he averaged 19.5 points on 45.2-percent shooting from the field and 34.9 percent from 3-point range, with 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists in limited action.

The two-time All-Star still is owed roughly $138 million over the next three seasons on his contract.

Meanwhile, Ingram played a major role for the Pelicans last season, averaging 20.8 points on nearly 50 percent shooting, adding 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 64 games. The 26-year-old has one year remaining on his contract and is owed about $36 million next season.

The Warriors signed De'Anthony Melton to a one-year contract and acquired Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield through a sign-and-trade deal.

Golden State has 14 players under contract for the 2024-25 NBA season and is comfortable entering training camp and the regular season with how its roster currently is constructed, The Athletic reported, citing sources, but the Warriors are expected to explore "smaller-scale deals" more actively than typical in August and September.

But for now, Dub Nation can cross two names off the list.

