Report: Warriors need ‘overwhelming offer' to trade young stars

It's no secret the Warriors covet their core of young star players.

Even when presented with the opportunity to significantly upgrade its starting five in the form of a possible Lauri Markkanen trade, Golden State reportedly balked at the idea of including second-year guard Brandin Podziemski in a deal.

Moving forward, the Warriors only would deal young players like Podziemski and forward Jonathan Kuminga for an "overwhelming offer," ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported in a column on Wednesday, citing sources.

"The Warriors are holding high value in their younger pieces, sources told ESPN, including Podziemski and fourth-year forward Jonathan Kuminga," Andrews wrote. "Any trade incorporating either player would have to help with the long-term success of the team more than they would, sources added.

"Golden State intends to hold onto those players "very tightly," and anything to loosen the grip on them would have to be an "overwhelming offer."

Andrews also reported, citing sources, that the Utah Jazz indeed asked for Podziemski and multiple draft picks to be included in a deal for Markkanen, which the Warriors considered a "bad deal."

As negotiations with the Jazz appeared to fizzle out in recent weeks, the Warriors reportedly began to accept they would not land Markkanen, who signed a massive five-year, $238 million contract extension with Utah on Wednesday, eliminating any chance of him being traded this season.

And if the Warriors ever find themselves in pursuit of another star player like Markkanen, it appears they would be hard-pressed to include Podziemski or Kuminga.

